Spotify on Xbox One

Listen while you play. Available free and with Premium.
Stay in the game.

Play Spotify in the background on Xbox One.

Super easy set-up.

1

Fire up your Xbox One and go to the Xbox Store.

2

Download and install the "Spotify Music - for Xbox" app.

3

Log in to Spotify or create an account.

Make sure your Xbox One and Spotify app are on the same Wi-Fi network.

1

Fire up the Spotify app on your phone, laptop or tablet.

2

Play a song and select Devices Available.

3

Select your Xbox One and control playback without stopping the game.

Come home to Premium.

Soundtrack your game, ad free.

Gaming Hub

