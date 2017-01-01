Listen while you play. Available free and with Premium.
Play Spotify in the background on Xbox One.
Fire up your Xbox One and go to the Xbox Store.
Download and install the "Spotify Music - for Xbox" app.
Log in to Spotify or create an account.
Make sure your Xbox One and Spotify app are on the same Wi-Fi network.
Fire up the Spotify app on your phone, laptop or tablet.
Play a song and select Devices Available.
Select your Xbox One and control playback without stopping the game.
Soundtrack your game, ad free.Get Premium